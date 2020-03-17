Burke County teacher being tested for COVID-19 out of caution after exhibiting 'flu-like symptoms'

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Burke County teacher is currently being tested for coronavirus after she exhibited "flu-like symptoms."

According to Burke County school officials, the Burke County Middle School teacher has been tested and put into self-isolation.

Parents of the teacher have already been notified. A test result is expected later this week.

"The Middle School teacher has not been on the school campus since Friday, March 13, 2020, and the teacher’s classroom has been included in the district-wide daily mandate to sanitize and clean classrooms after school, including last Friday afternoon. When additional information becomes available regarding the test result, it will be posted on the BCPS website and our social media outlets," a statement from the school district said.

