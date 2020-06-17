Burke County sheriff backs police officers in shooting of Rayshard Brooks

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Alfonzo Williams

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams says he believes Atlanta police officers did the right thing when they shot Rayshard Brooks.

Williams has been watching everything from the surveillance video to the officers’ body camera video from the incident.

MORE | Ahmaud Arbery's mom meets with President Trump

Here’s what he had to say on CNN about the deadly shooting:

"There’s nothing malicious or sadistic in the way these officers behaved. And it’s very unfortunate that the law enforcement leaders in the state of Georgia have not come out and stood together on this case.”

When officers tried to detain Brooks on Friday in the parking lot of a Wendy’s in Atlanta, he ran, grabbing an officer’s taser and pointing it. That’s when he was shot. He later died at a hospital, making his case the latest focus of protests for racial justice and police reform.

Williams says you can't point a weapon at a police officer and expect nothing to happen.

If the officer had been hit with the taser, “he still has a firearm on his side, and the likelihood of he being stomped in the head or his firearm being taken and used against him is a possibility,” Williams said.

“He did what he needed to do,” he said. “This was a completely justified shooting.”

The sheriff also believes this case is different from George Floyd’s murder or the Ahmaud Arbery case -- so it's not fair to compare them.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.