Burke County schools latest to close due to coronavirus

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Burke County school officials say they'll be closing toward the end of the week until after Spring Break.

According to Burke County, schools close on March 19 and will likely reopen after April 14.

"The district has adopted a Distance Learning Plan through which teachers will provide work packets in both digital and paper/pencil form so that students can continue learning from home. Additional Distance Learning information will be provided to students and will be available online," the district said in a statement.

District officials also say from March 19 to April 3, the district will continue to serve meals to students via school buses using regular bus routes.

