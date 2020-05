Friday, May 15, 2020

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A registered sex offender has been charged in Burke County.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, William Thomas Voss, 37, has been charged with sexual exploitation of children.

Investigators say Voss uploaded child pornography on a social media application.

Voss is being held at the Burke County Jail. This is an active investigation and further charges may be pending.

