Burke County officials extend road closures due to flooding

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Burke County Sheriff's Office has extended road closures due to flooding.

Schools in Burke County were closed Thursday, and could remain closed into the weekend. News 12 will send out that update if it comes.

Flooding has been a major issue in Burke County so far in 2020.

Officials are warning people to stay off the roads, if possible.

The following roads are closed at this time in Burke County:

- Henry Berol Road: .50 Mile West of Middle Ground Road

- Sills-Lewis Road: .50 Mile West of Porter-Carswell Road

- Bellevue Plantation Road: 1.46 Miles West of Hwy 25

- Joyner Oglesby Road: .15 Miles West of Hillis Circle

- Hillis Circle: .50 South of Joyner-Oglesby Road

- Grays Grove Church Road: .70 Miles East of Middle Ground Road

- Porter-Carswell Road: .15 Miles South of Middle Ground Road Intersection

- South College Road: .67 Miles North of Thornton Road

- (A) Middle Ground Road: .62 Miles South of Henry Berol Road

- (B) Middle Ground Road: Between Grays Grove Church Road and McCollough Church Road

- Old Louisville Road: 1.62 Miles West of Hwy 305

- Rocky Creek Church Road: .55 Miles North of Rosier Road

- Coleman – Young Road: Open but may be closed again if water rises over road again.

Flooding areas use caution :

- McMaster Road off of Porter Carswell Road

- Tarver Road near Highway 24

- Smith Wells Road near Harvey Road

- Hatchers Mill Road near Thompson Bridge Road – Pond overflowing

- McCullough Church Road near Herndon Road – Pond overflowing over the dam and creek

Drive safely and avoid these areas.