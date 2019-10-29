Burke County offering to x-ray Halloween candy for trick or treaters

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- With two days until Halloween, the weather and your kids' safety are probably at the top of your mind. While lots of counties are increasing patrols and offering safety tips, Burke County is taking it a step further and x-raying your Halloween candy.

Soon kids will be knocking on doors asking for candy and law enforcement says before they eat it parents need to check it or you could leave that up to the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

Kids will be on the hunt for candy in just two nights. That includes Sgt. Anthony Bennerman's daughters and he'll be right there with them.

"I don't let my kids out of my eyesight when we are trick or treating, I walk up to every door with them, at the end of the night I check their candy to make sure there isn't anything inside of it,” said Bennerman.

This year, Bennerman and other parents can take safety a step further. Bennerman and the Burke County Sheriff's Office will be using these metal detectors to make sure the candy is safe to eat.

“These will be scanned through here, through the metal detector right here," said Bennerman.

Bennerman says they decided to offer up the metal detectors, after hearing about needles in children's candy in other areas.

“The scanner can pick up all types of metal things, thumbtacks, gym clips, needles, and any type of metal devices," said Bennerman.

If they do find metal in the candy, it will appear green, like this paper clip in a tootsie roll. If they find glass or other material, it will show up a different color.

"We want to keep everyone safe especially the little children of Burke County," said Bennerman.

The sheriff's office says if they do find something in a child's candy, there's a good chance they'll be able to track down who is responsible for putting it there.

“A lot of times kids will pick up on certain types of candies and say 'hey, I got this from that house,” said Bennerman.

The scanners are at the Burke County Judicial Center. Deputies will be there Thursday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. if you want to stop by.

Here are a few more tips: Stay in well-lit areas, cross the street at designated crosswalks, don't go inside any houses to accept candy, and if you see anything suspicious call the police.

