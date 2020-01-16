Burke County mobile home fire ruled arson

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A fire that broke out Monday in Burke County has been ruled as arson.

The Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner says the fire broke out Monday around 8:30 a.m. at a mobile home on Highway 305, in Keysville.

“The 1,836 square-foot mobile home suffered extensive interior damages. No one was living in the residence at the time,” said Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “Thankfully, Burke County emergency officials were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it consumed the entire residence.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-282-5804. Rewards up to $10,000 are offered for information leading to an arsonist's arrest.

