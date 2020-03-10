Burke County first responders awarded for life-saving work

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A group of Burke County first responders were honored for their live-saving work by Sheriff Alfonzo Williams, Burke EMA Chief Sanders and Chief Deputy Blanchard.

On February 3, 2020, Burke County deputies and Burke EMA Firefighters found a car on fire and filled with some on Jack Delaigle Road near Highway 23. Burke EMA Firefighter Paramedic Lt. Kyle Tiller, Burke EMA Private Brett Ivey and BCSO Deputy Brittany Nelson worked together to pull the driver from the car at great risk to their personal safety.

On February 28th, deputies responded to the Old Louisville Road in Gough about a missing person with dementia and vision problems. Lt. Reeves directed personnel for an initial search of the vicinity and then used his all-wheel drive vehicle to participate in the search by taking the dirt portion of Old Louisville Road.

Reeves found the man up to his waist in water and mud about 4 miles from his home. He was extremely wet and cold and in need of medical attention as it was windy and 40 degrees. Due to the conditions of the road, Lieutenant Reeves transported the individual back to his residence where Burke County EMA was waiting to provide assistance. Had it not been for the immediate initiation of all safety protocols and Lt. Reeves’ actions, this situation could have resulted in a tragic ending.

Sheriff Williams, Burke EMA Chief Sanders, and Chief Deputy Blanchard each spoke very highly of the men and women receiving these awards. Proper equipment, proper training, proper procedures, and excellent personnel who care is what often makes the difference between life and death.