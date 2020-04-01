Burke County enacts restrictions on churches, restaurants, and non-essential businesses to quell COVID-19 outbreak

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- After a church in the county became exposed to COVID-19, Burke County commissioners moved to restrict non-essential businesses, restaurants, and churches.

The telephone council meeting conferred Wednesday afternoon and the council voted unanimously to push all restaurants in the county to go drive-thru or curbside pickup only and restrict the opening of any non-essential businesses.

Retail establishments with more than 30,000 square feet would be allowed to have more than 10 people in stores.

But churches that have more than 10 people at a service are also being told now to go online.

Funerals are also being affected with the ordinance pushing for 10 or fewer people to gather at the gravesite. Others are being encouraged to stay in their cars.

Waynesboro already has this ordinance in place.

Several positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified at Palmer Grove Baptist Church, 3261 Old Waynesboro Road between Hephzibah and Waynesboro.

In an effort to protect the congregation and the community, authorities have this message for anyone who attended church there from March 8-29 — including a revival from March 9-11:

• Monitor for fever, cough, shortness of breath and/or vomiting or diarrhea for 14 days from the last time you attended a service at the location.

•Avoid public places including work, school and family gatherings for the 14-day period.

• If you exhibit any of the above symptoms, contact your primary-care provider, urgent care center or federally qualified health center by phone and tell them you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Your symptoms may need monitoring more closely, or you may need testing for COVID-19.

