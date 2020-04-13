Burke County deputy tests negative for coronavirus

Monday, April 13, 2020

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said results were negative for a deputy who was tested for coronavirus.

The deputy had been out sick last week, one of several law enforcement officers in the region feared to have contracted COVID-19.

At least seven officers with the Waynesboro Police Department tested positive. There were concerns that four Aiken Department of Public Safety officers had been exposed, but the person suspected to have exposed them turned out not to have the virus.

Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard said Monday that the sheriff’s agency has had no other reported cases or employees out ill or awaiting test results.

He said the agency is following strict policies regarding responses and use of personal protective equipment to avoid infection.

