Burke County deputies to start issuing more speeding citations on dangerous River Road

Friday, Oct. 25, 2019

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Burke County Sheriff's Office says they will no longer hand out warnings when it comes to speeding on River Road.

"Effective immediately, all Deputies have been advised that citations are to be issued for all moving violations on or near River Road and surrounding areas that potentially increase the risk of a crash or endanger the lives of others," the sheriff's office statement read.

This comes after two people died in a crash on their way to and from Plant Vogtle on River Road. Both cars were speeding.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office says speed is the main contributing factor to the high number of accidents on River Road.

The citations will include but not be limited to speeding, following too closely, distracted driving, failure to maintain lane, illegal passing, etc.

