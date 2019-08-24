Burke County deputies searching for a 19-year-old who allegedly shot his stepfather and fled

Saturday, August 24, 2019

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a shooting this morning at the intersection of Girard Avenue and Sapp Street in Sardis.

Deputies say it happened at 9:45 a.m. after a 19-year-old shot at his stepfather and fled on foot North East on the 700 block of Girard Avenue.

Deputies say they are looking for the 19-year-old black male identified as Jeramiah Gardner.

Gardner was last seen without a shirt, wearing black pants and armed with a black semi-automatic pistol.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133. Callers may remain anonymous.