Burke County deputies looking for armed robbery suspect

Saturday, June 13, 2020

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Burke County Sheriff's Office and Waynesboro Police Department are on the scene of an armed robbery.

Deputies say the incident happened at The Corner Store on the 600 block of West 6th Street in Waynesboro. They say they are actively looking for the suspect involved.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’6 – 5’7 in height, wearing a blue hoodie. They say the suspect had a sky blue or white bandana covering his face, white/blue shoes, wearing white socks on his hands and was in possession of a revolver handgun.

Deputies say the suspect left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. If you have any information about this incident or knows the whereabouts of the suspect, contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office immediately (706) 554-2133.