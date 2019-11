Friday, Nov. 8, 2019

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Burke County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a transit bus.

We're told it happened on Highway 23 at Spring Church Road.

A Burke County transit bus and another vehicle were involved. We're told at least five people were injured int he crash.

