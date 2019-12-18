Burke County breaks ground on first animal shelter

Wednesday, December 18, 2019



WAYNESBORO, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Burke County broke ground on their very first animal shelter Wednesday afternoon. It comes with a $790,000 price tag and is expected to hold 60-70 animals.

The county has often been called "the dumping ground for animals." Animal Services Director Chaddrick Parrish says the department has received more than 600 animal-related calls as of November 15. With the new shelter, he hopes it will cut down on strays and over-breeding.

"I'm very much excited. This is something that I have worked hard on and voiced my concerns on from the time I came in the beginning of September 2018," he said.

Burke County has a large number of strays, and nowhere for them to go. As of now, nuisance animals are taken to the local animal hospital on an as-needed basis. But Deputy Parrish says, that's not an ideal situation.

"Right now, we're limited on space because [the veterinarian] is running a business there and we generally don't want to overcrowd her," said Parrish.

But, the shelter isn't without its downsides. Deputy Parrish says it will be a kill shelter.

"We're not really doing the public a service by not being able to pick up any more animals," he said.

Deputy Parrish says animals with identification, such as a microchip or address tag, must be held for a minimum of 10 days before they are adopted or euthanized. Animals without any form of identification must be held for a minimum of five days.

But, Parrish wants to clarify that the requirements don't mean the shelter will automatically euthanize animals after the holding requirement. He says the shelter will make every effort to keep animals for as long as they can if they believe the animal has a good chance for adoption.

"Of course, euthanasia will be the very last route," said Parrish. "We want to find homes for any animal that we take in."

Even though Deputy Parrish has won the shelter battle, he says he's not going to stop fighting for the animals in Burke County.

"Years down the line, will we have to expand? More than likely. But starting out, this is going to work," he said.

Deputy Parrish says the shelter will hopefully be completed by December 2020.

