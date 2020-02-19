Burke, Screven Counties announces road closures due to flooding

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

(WRDW/WAGT) -- The Burke County Sheriff's Office and the Screven County Sheriff's Office are both announcing some road closures due to flooding in the area.

The Department of Transportation and Roads and Bridges are working to clear the roadways and try to solve the issues caused by the flooding.

Deputies in Burke County are working with local farms to remove and relocate some livestock affected by the floodwaters as well Wednesday.

BCSO is asking drivers to travel under the speed limit and be prepared to stop in certain areas.

"We are experiencing a few single-vehicle crashes due to water over some roadways causing the driver to leave the roadway and crash into a ditch."

The following roads are closed at this time in Burke County :

All of the roads in River Run

The Stoney Bluff South Community

Joyner-Oglesby @ Hillis Circle – Sardis

Hillis Circle – Sardis

Esther Drive – Off of Bates Road

Sills-Lewis Road – Off of Porter Carswell Road

H Berol Road – Off Herndon Road – Waynesboro

Old Louisville Road – Gough Area – Various Parts

S College Street – Vidette

Porter Carswell Road – Dirt Portion

Grays Grove Church Road – Off Middle Ground Road

Bellevue Plantation – Off 25 South

Coleman Young Road – Off of Porter Carswell

McMaster Road – Off of Porter Carswell

There are also a number of roads closed in Screven County due to flooding:

Travel safely.

