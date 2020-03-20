Burke County Sheriff's Office will start senior care program

Friday, March 20, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Burke County Sheriff’s Office will begin their Senior C.A.R.E. program starting Monday, to help high-risk individuals with shopping and other errands.

Sheriff Williams, deputies, and properly screened volunteers will be helping the elderly, homebound, medically disabled, and/or high risk individuals with purchasing necessary items due to the current Covid-19 situation.

In addition to shopping, deputies are donating and churches offer assistance to help those who are unemployed due to the coronavirus.

Those who would like to volunteer or contribute and/or those who need assistance with delivery or items or purchasing items may contact Deputy Lexie Johnson or Sergeant Anthony Bennerman of the BCSO at 706-554-2133 Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. or send the Sheriff’s Office a private message on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.