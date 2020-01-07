Burke County Sheriff's Office to hold blood drive as supplies dwindle to one-day

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Burke County Sheriff's Office is offering its help to the Shepeard Blood Center in its time of need.

The center is down to a one-day supply of O-Negative blood, which is the "universal blood type". o-Negative is what's used most often during emergency situations when there's no time for a cross-match.

The sheriff's office will hold a drive on Friday, Jan. 10th, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the sheriff's office.

Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be at least 17 years old, and bring ID or a donor card.

