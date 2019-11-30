Burke County Sheriff's Office looking for man facing aggravated assault and weapon charges

Saturday, November 30, 2019

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Burke County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man facing aggravated assault and weapon charges.

Officials say the suspect is 17-year-old Rian Raekwon Stone. They say the incident happen in Millen and there have been reported sightings of Stone in the area.

The 17-year-old is a 5'9 black male. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say Stone is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information, contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.