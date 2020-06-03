$650K federal grant helps Burke County hire more deputies

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Burke County is one of 11 agencies in Georgia to receive a substantial grant to help hire additional deputies.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, a $650,000 grant from the Community Oriented Policing Services Office of the United Stated Department of Justice was rewarded Tuesday.

That grant will help them hire an additional six deputies to the force.

“We are blessed to be one of the 11 agencies in the state of Georgia to receive this funding. Major Chester Huffman, who does an amazing job with grant funding, plead our case and the powers that be fully understood our need for more personnel in an effort to effectively cover 835 square miles of Burke County. We are very grateful to our partners from the COPS Office, DOJ, and our US Attorney of the Southern District, Bobby Christine," Sheriff Alfonzo Williams said in a statement.

The grant, sheriff's officials said, will be paid out over the next 3 years.

"Our initial plan was still short six Deputies so with this, our Sheriff’s Office will now be up to the necessary standards for our county size and land mass," Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard said in a statement. "Our agency is 100% fully staffed at this time with a long list of applicants. We look forward to working with our commissioners to fill these positions in a timely manner.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.