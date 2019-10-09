Burke County Sheriff's Office donates tactical response rifles

News 12 at 6 O'clock

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

WAYNESBORO, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Burke County Sheriff's Office donated five tactical response rifles to the Waynesboro Police Department, who didn't have any.

The rifles are used in any active shooter situation. Back in 2017, Waynesboro PD actually had a close call when a man fired at them using a gun that was a lot more accurate and powerful than theirs.

None of the officers involved were hurt, but they realized the situation could have gone a lot differently.

"Can you imagine if an active shooter situation occurred where children or adults were and your law enforcement agency arrived and couldn't stop the threat? That's unacceptable in today's society," said Chief Lewis Blanchard of the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

The FBI says there were 27 active shooter incidents last year. Waynesboro PD and Burke County Sheriff's Office say they aren't going to wait for one to happen in their town to prepare.

"It's always prepare for the worst and pray for the best. And that's what you have to do, though. But failing to plan is planning to fail," said Chief Blanchard.

Assistant Chief Tommy Henderson with the Waynesboro Police Department says he is extremely grateful to the Burke County Sheriff's Office for their donation, and they hope to purchase even more rifles in the near future.

"The rifles will add to the protection for the officer himself, and the service he provides for the citizens," he said.

In other areas, like Aiken County, the Sheriff's Department says they have tactical response rifles for every patrol officer.

