Burke County Sheriff's Department to hold blood drive for injured deputy

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Burke County Sheriff's Office is asking for help for one of their former deputies in need.

Sergeant Jay Hollingsworth was shot in the stomach by a stray bullet while directing traffic at a house fire in September 2013. He had surgery to repair his intestines, but the bullet couldn't be removed.

Now, Hollingsworth is retired and found out he has lead poisoning from the bullet and he needs to get it removed. There's a high chance he will need blood during the surgery, so the sheriff's office is hosting a blood drive in his honor.

BCSO's blood drive will be held August 14th from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the sheriff's office. Hollingsworth is not providing his specific blood type because he wants to also help get blood for other patients and children in need in the area.

“We want to do all we can to help Jay during this time and teaming up with the community and Shepeard Community Blood Center is one small way we can be of assistance to him and others as well," said Sheriff Alfonso Williams. "I will be donating blood and I encourage everyone to join us on Wednesday the 14th to do the same.”

