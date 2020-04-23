Burke County School District release more updates for students and families

Thursday, April 23, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Burke County School District has announced more updates about meal distributions, graduation, and online learning.

Important Information for BCPS Parents and Students, according to the release:

During their scheduled April Board meeting, the Board approved the following Promotion/Credit criteria for Burke County Public School students.

Promotion for students in grades Pre-K through 8th:

All students in grades Pre-K through 8th will be promoted to the next grade. The standards missed at the end of this school year will be taught at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year. Teachers will continue distance learning to help students, at minimum, maintain their current level of mastery.

Promotion for students in grades 9th through 12th:

Students’ Q3 grade will be their final grade. All students, however, will have the opportunity to improve their 3rd nine weeks grade, and no student’s grade will be negatively impacted.

The end of school date remains the same, which is May 22. Please be on the lookout for more detailed information from your child’s school.

BCHS Graduation:

Graduation plans will be set following the announcement from Governor Kemp on April 25, 2020.

Meal Update:

Beginning Monday, April 27, 2020, Waynesboro Primary School, Blakeney Elementary School and the Sardis Park will serve as meal pickup locations from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm. Anyone 18 and under will be served.

Please have children present when picking up meals.

Burke County School District hopes to start running their bus meal deliveries again soon, but pick-up is the best they can offer at this time.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.