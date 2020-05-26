Burke County Offices on Primary Ballot

Several offices in Burke County will be up for election this fall. To narrow down selections, many of these offices will hold primary elections on June 9.

The following list of offices and candidates will be up for the primary election on June 9.

Burke County Sheriff



Wayne Scott (D)



Alfonzo Williams (D)



Xavier Wimberly (D)



Burke County Commission District 1



Rodney Braswell (R)



Lucious Abrams Jr (D)



Ron Reed (D)



Burke County Commission District 5



George Deloach (R)



Art Lively III (R)



Burke County School Board District 3



Lynn Crews



Burke County School Board District 4



Greg Chandler



Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.