Burke County K-9 and deputy duo find 3-month-old baby in the woods

Sunday, October 6, 2019

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Burke County Sheriff's Office is highlighting the important impact K-9's have for law enforcement after one of theirs found a 3-month-old baby that was taken into the woods.

On Thursday, K-9 Juna and her partner Deputy Robbie Harrison responded to a bad traffic accident on Hwy 56 N near Hwy 56 Spur. They say it was a single vehicle accident.

Police later identified the driver of the car as 32-year-old Carla Sousa.

Witnesses told police they saw Sousa take a baby from the car and run into the woods. Deputies also found an open bottle of liquor in the car.

That's when K-9 Juna rushed into action. Deputies say Juna tracked approximately 700 yards through thick brush and briers where she located the offender hiding under a batch of thorns with her 3-month-old baby.

Both the driver and infant were checked at the scene by Burke EMA. Deputies say the infant was transported to Burke Medical Center for further evaluation.

In a Facebook post, the Burke County Sheriff's Office said, "the quick actions and teamwork of Juna along with our Deputies and EMA personnel involved ensured this situation ended safely for everyone."

Deputies say the driver of the car, Sousa, is being charged with DUI, DUI Child Endangerment, Open Container of Alcohol, Child Safety Seat Violation, Habitual Violator, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Driving too Fast for Conditions.

Burke County officials say the infant was turned over to family members after meeting with DFACS.

"Our K-9's do a lot more than just find drugs and keep our deputies safe. They have located missing children in the woods as well as Alzheimer patients and others in need of immediate medical assistance."

