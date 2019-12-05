Burke County 2nd-grader becomes principal for a day after contest win

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A second-grader at Waynesboro Primary School is getting the star treatment.

Cameron Dent, or Mr. Dent, was principal for a day at WPS after winning a writing contest. Students had to complete the prompt, "If I was Principal..." and Cameron was the big winner.

He spent his day as Principal Dent making announcements, emailing, using the radio system, and more.

Mr. Dent got to eat a special lunch with all the other applicants.

Congrats Cameron!

