Burke County is working to end gun violence and build a better relationship with the community and the police department

Sunday, June 7, 2020

WAYNESBORO, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – It's not just protesters calling for change.

Leaders in Burke County are also working to create better relationships between police and their community.

Xavier Wimberly says Waynesboro is home.

He says gun violence around the world and here at home has to end.

"That needs to change before it happens here," said Wimberly.

In the wake of protests across the world, the mayor of Waynesboro along with the Burke County Sheriff's Office held an event calling for an end the gun violence.

Police officers, city officials, and even hearses drove through the city.

"If you see these hearses come through it's going to make you think what if that was me in that car," said Mayor Greg Carswell.

They targeted eight neighborhoods that had high crime rates.

The goal was to not only raise awareness about gun violence, but also to create better relationships with law enforcement and the community.

"The more they see our officers out there the more they learn them by name," said Mayor Carswell.

"They will feel more comfortable saying what is going on in their neighborhood."

As the world is protesting for change, the mayor says he wants to move in unity.

He wants the community to be able to trust and confide in the police department.

"We want to show that our police department wants to be here for you,and they want to work here for you," said Mayor Carswell.