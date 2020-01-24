Burke Co. man claims city's pump troubles are causing sewage and even condoms to back up into his yard

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – One Burke County man has seen condoms, toilet paper, and even human waste in his front yard nearly every time it rains.

What started in his house, ended in his front yard.

“The pump system keep[s] failing,” resident Stacy Green said. “Soon as it rains down real hard, it just pumps out here on the ground.”

Green has lived in his home for 20 years.

“It doesn’t take 20 years to fix a problem,” Green said.

Green says the lift station helps the sewer water flow up the hill and into the nearby treatment center. But when it fails, it comes back down the hill into his front yard.

“That’s unhealthy,” Green said.

That’s where Jerry Coalson, Waynesboro’s city manager, comes in. He agrees that it’s been an ongoing problem in the area, but says it was resolved a few weeks ago.

“Over the years, going back prior to ’97, we had lots of problems with that pump station,” Coalson said.

Coalson says they found a towel stuck between the pipes.

“And it basically eliminated the efficiency of that one pump,” Coalson said. “We rebuilt that pump – the lift station – replacing the pumps and the rails and upgraded everything.”

Not so, says Green.

“No, it’s not fixed,” Green said.

And Green says his front yard is proof positive.

“We have serviced the lift station pumps already, and they are functioning very well, and that’s all that could be done in that area,” Coalson said.

“I don’t think no one would want to buy it because of the value and the problems going on with it,” Green said.

It’s a problem Green says is everlasting, making it hard to make his house into really a home.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.