Burke Co. deputy okay after exchanging gunfire with kidnapping suspect out of Richmond Co.

UPDATE 7:00 PM:

HEPHZIBAH, GA (WRDW/WAGT) --

The Burke County Sheriff's office says the deputy was following up on a kidnapping BOLO from Richmond county. The call came in at 4:30 p.m.

The deputy and the suspect exchanged gunfire.The deputy was not hit but a patrol car was. The deputy is okay.

