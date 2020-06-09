Burial today in Houston, a view on history and more: George Floyd updates

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

The black man whose death has inspired a worldwide reckoning over racial injustice will be buried Tuesday in Houston, carried home in a horse-drawn carriage.

George Floyd, who was 46 when he was killed, will be laid to rest next to his mother. On May 25, as a white Minneapolis officer pressed a knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes, the dying man cried out for his mother.

His funeral will be private. A public memorial service was held Monday in Houston, where he grew up. About 6,000 people attended.

Under a blazing Texas sun, mourners wearing T-shirts with Floyd’s picture or the words “I Can’t Breathe” — one of the other things he cried out repeatedly while pinned down by the police officer — waited for hours to pay their respects. Floyd’s body, dressed in a brown suit, lay in an open gold-colored casket.

Shortly after the memorial ended, Floyd’s casket was placed in a hearse and escorted by police back to a funeral home.

In the two weeks since George Floyd was killed, police departments have banned chokeholds, Confederate monuments have fallen and officers have been arrested and charged amid large global protests against violence by police and racism.

The moves are far short of the overhaul of police, prosecutors’ offices, courts and other institutions that protesters seek. But some advocates and demonstrators say they are encouraged by the swiftness of the response to Floyd’s death — incremental as it may be.

Here's a look at other developments related to the death of Floyd and the protests it sparked:

Across our region

• Two Atlanta police officers who were fired after video showed them using stun guns on a couple of college students during a large protest in are suing to get their jobs back. An attorney for Mark Gardner and Ivory Streeter filed a court order Monday.

• Washington, Ga., City Council member Matthew Denard apologized for a controversial social media post that led members of the community to call for his resignation. It featured a picture of billionaire George Soros with the caption “The virus didn’t work, start the race riots.”

• CSRA civil rights veteran Wayne O'Bryant sees history in the making with the current protests. "Sometimes history will just open a door, and it's the time to walk through it," he says.

• The Georgia Chamber of Commerce and Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce launched a campaign to push state legislators to pass a hate crime law when they return later in June.

• Richmond County will return to requiting a 30-day advance notice for protest permits. In some cases, special duty officers are also hired at an hourly rate. However, the sheriff can waive requirements case by case.

• As voters head to the polls today for the Georgia and South Carolina primaries, will the wave of energy from the protests shift to energy at the voting booth?