Burglar spends 12 hours stealing from Oklahoma home

Police should have no problem identifying a home burglary suspect.

A burglar takes her time and spends 12 hours robbing Midwest City, Okla., home. (Source: KFOR, Tribune, Barbara Love/surveillance, CNN)

They sure have plenty of video evidence.

Barbara Love’s security system recorded for 12 hours as a woman went in and out of her home while she was away visiting her grandson.

"I could see her carrying my vacuum cleaner out the door and I could see her carrying trash bags full of things out."

The woman in the video also got away with a TV, a laptop and furniture. There were some sentimental items, too.

“I was just sick over the jewelry because that’s what my husband got made and he’s passed away,” Love said.

Love decided to stop by a pawn shop and give them a description of her jewelry in case someone tried to pawn it.

“[The pawnshop worker] said, ‘Is this your ring?’ and stuck out her finger, and I said, ‘Yes.’ And then she stuck out her other finger and said, ‘Is this your ring?’ and I said, ‘Yes.’ And she said, ‘Talk very quietly, we’ll take care of it.’”

Police are investigating but haven’t confirmed the burglar was in the pawnshop. Nobody’s been arrested yet.

