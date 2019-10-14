Bulldozers & dump trucks: Living through Flowing Wells construction

Monday, October 4, 2019

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Some folks in Columbia County aren't enjoying these crisp mornings on their front porch. That's because their view is now a bulldozer and workers taking over their front lawn.

The Flowing Wells Road widening project is fully underway and homeowners are suffering.

It affects drivers going from Augusta to Columbia County and parents taking their kids to the two schools and the church all on one road.

It mostly affects people like Peggy who live here and are losing this much of the yard.

"As you can see, half my yard or a good portion of my yard is gone,” said Peggy Riddle.

When Peggy Riddle bought her house 56 years ago, she didn't know she was picking the spot that would turn into a future turning lane.

"It's just been noisy because everybody's digging and then pounding," said Riddle.

It's the sound of bulldozers and traffic that wake her up at 6 every morning.

"The traffic is unbelievable. It's zip, zip," said Riddle.

It's the piles of dirt and endless construction crews.

"Bulldozers, dump trucks, going and coming," said Riddle.

That sent Matthew Johnson in the opposite direction.

"Well, I go a different way. I don't go out this way, I have to go the other way," said Johnson.

But it's a project nobody denies is desperately needed. So through Halloween decorations and a little laughter, neighbors on flowing wells are trying to find the good in the bad.

"Get earplugs! I've actually woken up one morning to my house shaking because they were pounding the dirt out here on the side. So get some earplugs and try not to worry about it," said Johnson.

Believe it or not, this is still just phase one, which is the utility relocation phase. Contractors are installing new sewers and water mains, cable and utility companies are relocating, so construction on the road itself has not started yet.

When it's all done, it'll be a three-lane road. There isn't an official end date yet but they say there will be at least two more years of this.