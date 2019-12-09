'Operation 420' leads to condemnation of crime, bud-ridden hotel building

Monday, Dec. 9, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Part of an Augusta hotel is being condemned, according to Augusta's district attorney.

District Attorney Natalie Paine says the Gordon Highway Inn was being inspected, and now one of two buildings will be condemned as part of "Operation 420".

"There were multiple shootings at the motel in the last two years and people had been seen to be openly carrying weapons, including AK-47s around the property," a statement from Paine's office said. "Multiple arrests for drug related charges have been made here. In addition to this, young children were often seen running around the property late at night with no supervision."

Two years ago, Paine filed a lawsuit against the inn, saying she wanted it shut down because of crime. Since then, they've been monitoring the inn.

"We have multiple officers coming out here daily," Paine said. "Hundreds of calls a month to this location."

Thanks to those calls, they found crime isn't the only thing plaguing that building.

"Over the course of the past few months, we've noticed several sanitary issues going on with the hotel. Lots of mold, things like that," Paine said.

Paine says a leak in the back of the building made it a significant electrical hazard for people living there, so they condemned it.

Other issues include black mold and bug infestations.

"I don't know why, but you can spray these bugs and they seem to multiply," Paine said.

It's not what anyone wants to live in, but for some, like Christine Fox, it's all they can afford.

"It was the cheapest place to live and we lost our house," Fox said.

Around 40 people are being moved to another building. Paine hopes condemning one eliminates some of the crime.

"People don't want to live in the conditions most of these houses are in," Paine said. "I mean most of these hotel rooms are in so you're going to get a lot of crime activity. People that aren't actually spending the night here; they're just dealing drugs or perhaps prostituting out of them."

The question is how much better will the other building be? Paine says that building also has some violations, but the inn's owner has 30 days to fix them.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.