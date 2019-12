Tuesday, December 31, 2019

LEESVILLE, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Batesburg-Leesville Fire Department says they are working a grass fire on Lick Creek Court in Leesville.

They say the fire was started by fireworks.

They are warning the public that the area is dry enough to burn.

We will update as we learn more.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved