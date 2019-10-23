Brothers, three others charged in Burke County school fight

Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A pair of brothers have been charged along with three others following a fight in a Burke County school.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, Barron Dixon, 18, and Dontavis Dixon, 17, have been charged with affray, disruption of public schools, and battery.

Three other juveniles have also been charged in this case and turned over to juvenile authorities.

The Burke County Public School System sent a statement on the fight.

"The Burke County Board of Education and the Administration of our schools take student safety and security very seriously and are working with the BCSD to address this incident. We would refer you to the BCSD regarding any arrests. School discipline will be handled pursuant to our usual procedures which includes a closed hearing during which the parents of any student charged with a Code of Discipline infraction will be given a full opportunity to present the student's side of the case."

