Broken gas line causes traffic issues, closures for parts of Wrightsboro Road

Friday, August 30, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County deputies are helping aid after a broken gas line closed down parts of Wrightsboro Road.

According to the sheriff's office, that incident happened at the 3400 block of Wrightsboro Road.

As a result, traffic on Wrightsboro Road is completely blocked eastbound between Marks Church Road and Bobby Jones Expressway.

Westbound traffic is blocked down to one lane.

Both exit ramps from Bobby Jones Expressway to Wrightsboro Road are also closed.

These closures are expected to last for a few hours.

Expect delays in the meantime.

