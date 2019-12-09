Broad Street and 13th closed for week due to utility work

Monday, Dec. 9, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Department of Transportation says Broad Street and 13th Street will be closed for the week.

GDOT says that intersection will be closed beginning Monday through Friday, Dec. 13 to allow utility workers to replace water valves and install fire hydrants.

Detours will be in place during the week and all businesses will have at least one access point during business hours.

Since 12th Street is one way, traffic heading downtown will be routed to 11th Street.

