Bridgestone plans to resume operations soon at its plants

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. -- Bridgestone Americas announced plans to restart its North American commercial tire plants as well as its North American Firestone Industrial Products and Firestone Building Products manufacturing facilities on April 13.

The company said its plans reflect the performance trend in several key areas of its businesses not as severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bridgestone Bandag’s retread rubber manufacturing plants in North America resumed operations the week of March 29, due to demand by essential service providers.

The company said the well-being and safety of employees remains its most important priority. To ensure the health and safety of employees, plants resuming operations will do so in alignment with the latest safety protocol guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Bridgestone’s passenger tire plants in North America and all plants in Latin America are scheduled to resume operations by the first week of May, with some facilities potentially opening sooner.

Bridgestone Americas owns and operates two tire plants in Aiken County.

One of the Aiken County plants is a commercial tire plant, the Aiken County Off Road Tire Plant, so it will restart operations on April 13.

All other plants are anticipated to restart by the first week of May, with some facilities potentially opening sooner.

