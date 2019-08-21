Bridge collapses near Ga., Fla. line

GADSDEN CO., Fla. (WALB) - A bridge has collapsed near the Georgia and Florida line, according to Decatur County Fire and Rescue.

By Jordan Barela | August 21, 2019 at 10:26 AM EDT - Updated August 21 at 1:14 PM

GADSDEN CO., Fla. (WALB) - A bridge has collapsed near the Georgia and Florida line, according to Decatur County Fire and Rescue.

The bridge is on Hutchinson Ferry Road.

The bridge is just inside Gadsden County, Florida, according to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.

“Everyone traveling in that area please keep your eyes open and watch for road hazards,” the agency posted to Facebook.

All local traffic was detoured and rerouted.

