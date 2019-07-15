Boxing legend Pernell ‘Sweet Pea’ Whitaker killed in Virginia Beach crash

Virginia Beach police say boxing legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday night, multiple news outlets reported.

Police were called to the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Baker Road around 10 p.m.

Police say Whitaker, 55, died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene following the accident, police say.

Whitaker was a world champion in four weight classes during his professional career and a gold medalist for the U.S. in the 1984 Olympics.

He participated in several “superfights” in the ‘90s, including a majority draw against Julio Cesar Chavez and a decision loss against Oscar de la Hoya – both seen as controversial outcomes.

At one time, he was widely recognized as the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world. He was inducted in the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2007.

