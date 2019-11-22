'Bonnie the Fat Cat' is larger than life on social media

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019

News 12 This Morning

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- We've all heard of Grumpy Cat, the cat that became an internet sensation because of the grumpy look on his face.​ Well now there's another feline here at home is becoming quite the sensation after a single post on Facebook.

One look at Bonnie and it's clear she's bigger than the average house cat.

"When I opened the carrier and saw this big cat filling up the carrier, I could not help but laugh," said SPCA Albrecht Center employee Emily Gunter.

Bonnie came to the Albrecht center about a year ago weighing 29 pounds.

"She didn't miss a meal. She liked to eat her food!"

Bonnie was originally supposed to be adoptable, but she's now a forever pet and mascot at the SPCA. Her friend Regina, the receptionist cat, is also a fixture.

"A lot of people come in and they're like, 'oh we gotta go see Bonnie!'"

A lot of people know Bonnie and Regina from Facebook -- Bonnie's page is called "Bonnie the Fat Cat", and recently one of her posts got a lot of attention.

"It wasn't quite Halloween, and I posted her with a little Halloween scarf on and it was just this little picture of her. Apparently she looked really round in it. she looked like a perfect sphere," Emily said.

11,000 shares and almost 2,000 comments later, Bonnie is a viral sensation around these parts. She has more than 4,000 page likes.

"I shared [the picture] to a fat cat group on Facebook, and it really took off way more than I thought it would."

Picture after picture, Bonnie's weight loss progress is documented.

"Even though it is extremely cute and we love her the way she is, it's not healthy. She was at risk of diabetes and all sorts of health problems."

The goal for her is to get down to about 16 pounds.​she has a ways to go, but she's enjoying the journey.

