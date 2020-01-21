Bond set for Hephzibah Middle School teacher accused of having relationship with 13-year-old student

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Bond was set Tuesday afternoon for the Hephzibah Middle School teacher charged with molestation.

A judge set bond for Rumah Byrapaka at $15,000 for the child molestation charge and $10,000 for the enticing a child charge.

According to Richmond County School System spokesman Kaden Jacobs, Byrapaka was alleged to have had an inappropriate relationship with a male student.

Richmond County BOE Police investigated the allegation and charged her with child molestation and enticing a minor for indecent purposes.

"We will continue to cooperate with the RCSO as the investigation progresses," Jacobs said.

Byrapaka, meanwhile, has also been ordered to have no contact with the victim and no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

She also cannot teach anywhere and has been ordered to surrender her passport.

If and when she is released from custody of ICE, she must notify the court that she has been released.

