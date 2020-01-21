Bond set at $40K for Richmond County deputy accused of rape

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Bond was granted Tuesday morning for the Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputy accused of raping a woman in his custody.

A judge granted a $40,000 bond for 38-year-old Deputy Kendrick Quick. He was also ordered to not have access to firearms or to contact the victim.

Quick is charged with violation of oath by public officer and rape.

Quick started working with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office in July 2018 and he was assigned to Road Patrol.

