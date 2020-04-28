Bond remains denied for suspect in Augusta crash that killed 11-year-old girl

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

New information came out in a court hearing for a local woman accused in an Augusta vehicle crash that killed a young girl.

The attorney for Aubrey Taylor Newsome had sought her release from Richmond County jail, where she has been held in connection with the Nov. 26, 2019, crash.

Newsome was first denied bond during a December 2019 hearing.

Her attorney this week was requesting bond reconsideration based on her pregnancy and allegations of coronavirus risks while in jail.

The request was denied.

At the hearing, allegations included that blood tests show Newsome was driving under the influence and had methadone in her system.

Information also came out that • Newsome is 6½ months pregnant, meaning she was pregnant at the time of the crash.

The assistant district attorney says the victim’s family is “adamantly opposed” to granting the bond. The assistant district attorney agrees, calling her a danger to society.

The judge noted the presence of methadone indicates she had been receiving treatment for the use of heroin or similar opioid drug.

Blanchard is in charge of the judicial circuit’s specialty “drug court” that deals with defendants with substance abuse problems, and says he has learned from experience that addition to that type of drug is particularly difficult to fight without constant monitoring. Based on that, he deemed her a threat to society and denied bond.

Charnia Eccleston, 11, was killed in the crash on Central Avenue and Whitney Street.

