Bond hearing scheduled for 71-year-old woman accused of murdering husband

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – A bond hearing is set Friday for the 71-year-old woman accused of killing her 75-year-old husband.

Freda Drake is set to appear before a judge to see if she’ll be granted bond.

Drake is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Freda and her husband, James Drake, got into an argument that moved Freda to open fire on James.

James was struck once in the head and pronounced dead a short time later.

