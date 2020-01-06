Bond granted for Aiken coach accused of sexual assault

Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Bond has been granted for a school coach accused of sexual assault.

40-year-old Benjamin Kesselring was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, assault, and public disorderly conduct on Saturday.

Kesselring is listed on the Aiken County School website as the JV Volleyball Coach at Midland Valley High School. His social media accounts also list him as an information clerk and safety monitor.

A spokesperson for the Aiken County School System says that Kesselring was suspended in September as the women's JV volleyball coach at Midland Valley High School after a personnel matter unrelated to this weekend's arrest.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.