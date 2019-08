Friday, August 9, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- One of four people charged in the murder of a man found dead at an intersection was denied bond.

Tyasia White, 18, went before a judge Friday morning.

White and three others were arrested and charged in the shooting death of Gerald Waldon.

Waldon's body was found July 29 at the intersection of Walton Acres Drive and Fox Den Road.

