Bond denied for suspect accused of killing Graniteville mom and baby

Saturday, January 11, 2020

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Bond has been denied for Thomas Anthony Henderson, the suspect accused of killing a Graniteville mom and her 1-year-old child.

Mel'lisha Jackson and her son Elijah were killed after what the Aiken County Sheriff's Office believes was a gang-related shooting.

Henderson was arrested last week in Richmond County and has since been moved to Aiken County jail following an extradition hearing.

Henderson was charged with 2 counts of murder after the killing on December 17, 2019 at the Kalmia Apartments.

Aiken County investigators are still searching for two suspects also involved in the murder case. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts and identity on the remaining two killers, you can contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.