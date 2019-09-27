Bond denied for man accused of killing missing Villa Europa employee

Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man accused of the murder of a Villa Europa employee was denied bond Friday morning.

John Irvin Daniels was charged in the murder of John Jones, whose body was found in a shallow grave on Meadowlark Road.

A case report from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office says Jones' mother reported him missing on Aug. 31. She told the responding deputy Jones went to work on Aug. 28 but never came back home.

Jones' mother says she called Villa Europa where he worked, but he hadn't been to work recently. Villa Europa also said Jones had been missing.

Daniels was denied bond because he was deemed a flight risk.

