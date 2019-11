Friday, Nov. 22, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Bond was denied Friday morning for the 22-year-old man accused of killing an 82-year-old blind woman over an Xbox.

Andrew Dawson was arrested and charged in connection to the murder of Elizabeth Thompson.

Thompson was found shot in the chest when someone entered her home on Kennedy Drive on Oct. 15.

It appeared to have been a burglary case as well as an Xbox One and Xbox mini card were stolen. The items were valued at $550.